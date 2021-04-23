SpaceX launches NASA crew for mission to ISS
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off for the Crew-2 mission carrying NASA astronauts and others to the International Space Station early Friday morning.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule leaves a trail of smoke as it lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this image made from NASA video, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off for the Crew-2 mission carrying NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide from Launch Complex 39A, Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (NASA via AP)NASA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this photo provided by NASA, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, front, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, right, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, back, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-2 mission launch, Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This March 3, 2021, photo made available by SpaceX shows mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, pilot Megan McArthur and commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the crew for its third astronaut launch to the International Space Station, at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, Calif. (SpaceX via AP)SpaceX via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Photographers set up remote cameras before a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, April, 22, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX aimed to launch its third crew a little before sunrise Friday, this time using a recycled capsule and rocket. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)AP Photo/Brynn Andersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/spacex10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
