Southwest, Rockies face heavy rain and flood risk this week

Parts of the Southwest and the Rockies are getting rain with the risk of flooding as daily thunderstorms continue producing heavy downpours this week.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for the interior Northwest as well as the desert Southwest as afternoon highs become dangerously hot for both regions.

Poor air quality alerts and hazy skies will travel cross country from the western Wildfires.

Scattered thunderstorms also will pop up Tuesday along the Gulf Coast, Florida and the Southeast.