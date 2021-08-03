Expand / Collapse search
Published

Southwest, Rockies face heavy rain and flood risk this week

Wildfire smoke continues to move across US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for August 3 Video

National weather forecast for August 3

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Parts of the Southwest and the Rockies are getting rain with the risk of flooding as daily thunderstorms continue producing heavy downpours this week.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for the interior Northwest as well as the desert Southwest as afternoon highs become dangerously hot for both regions.  

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Poor air quality alerts and hazy skies will travel cross country from the western Wildfires. 

Where wildfire smoke is traveling in the coming days. (Fox News)

Scattered thunderstorms also will pop up Tuesday along the Gulf Coast, Florida and the Southeast. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

