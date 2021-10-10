Southwest cancels more than 1,000 flights, cites air-traffic control issues

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Southwest cancels more than a thousand flights, cites air-traffic control issues

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights this weekend amid air traffic control issues and weather.

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation," Southwest said in a statement on Twitter Saturday. "We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected customers, and customer service wait times are longer than usual."

According to FlightAware, a website that tracks cancellations and delays, Southwest has canceled 1,018 flights and had 597 flights delayed on Sunday alone. On Saturday, the airline canceled 808 flights and had 1,187 flights delayed.

Southwest gave FOX Business a longer statement on Sunday afternoon.

"We experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us beginning Friday evening," the spokesperson told FOX Business.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson explained that the air traffic control issues ended on Friday. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the airline's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, issued a statement clarifying that it had no connection to the cancellations and delays. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Kamala Harris mocked over science video for kids

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting roasted on social media after appearing in a NASA video for kids while the Biden administration’s approval ratings continue on a downward spiral.

Harris, who serves as chair of the National Space Council, talked to kids about her fixation with the "craters on the moon" during a NASA video on YouTube honoring World Space Week.

In the video, the vice president hosted the kids and gave them life advice at her official residence in Washington, D.C., where the U.S. Naval Observatory is located.

"You know, one of the most important pieces of advice that I can offer you guys, and I want you to really remember this: Never let anybody tell you who you are, you tell them who you are," Harris said in the video. "Never let anybody suggest to you that you are what they think you should be, you tell them who you are and who you know you are, and what you intend to be. Got that?"

Harris also talked about her own passion for science and "exploring the unknown," as well as what the kids could expect during their trip to the observatory.

"You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!" Harris exclaimed. "With your own eyes! I’m telling you, it is gonna be unbelievable."

Harris’ animation and wide-eyed enthusiasm over the subject matter became a point of ridicule among conservatives. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Tulsi Gabbard accuses Biden's Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas of boldly lying to Congress

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed President Biden's immigration policies on Saturday during "Justice with Judge Jeanine," which she said had serious humanitarian and national security consequences.

"The Biden-Harris administration has an open-door policy at the borders," the Hawaii Democrat said. "The reality is that people are being let in and crossing the border every single day."

Under the Biden administration, encounters between Border Patrol and illegal immigrants have skyrocketed. In August, there were over 200,000 encounters, up more than 300 percent from the same month in 2020.

"Actions speak louder and louder than words," Gabbard said. "[I]t doesn't matter how many times Sec. [Antony] Blinken or Kamala Harris or anyone from the administration says, you know, don't come across the border."

"These drug cartels, these human traffickers, they are incredibly emboldened to the point where they feel that they can do this without consequence, where they feel they can continue profiting off of trafficking people across these borders that are essentially open … The fact is that the open-door policy that this administration has in place is posing a humanitarian crisis is creating a humanitarian crisis, as well as a very serious security threat for our country," the former lawmaker said.

Gabbard went on to accuse Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of boldly lying to Congress. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Mark Levin tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland on Sunday over his recent memo directing the FBI and other Department of Justice entities to focus on identifying and prosecuting threats of violence and harassment of school officials and board members.

"The Bill of Rights is under attack by Attorney General of the U.S. Merrick Garland and his staff, and now we’ve learned, it’s also under attack by Joe Biden’s staff as well as others at the White House in a coordinated attack to try and silence parents and taxpayers, [and] the citizens of this nation who elect their school boards," the host said on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

