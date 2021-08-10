Southwest boots mother and daughter from flight for yelling at passengers to get aisle seat: witness

A mother and daughter appeared to get kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight last month after yelling at passengers to give them an aisle seat, according to a social media video.

The unidentified duo were boarding a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on July 15 when the incident was recorded by a passenger on TikTok. The flight had already been delayed two hours and was almost full when the two women arrived.

But with no aisle seats open, one of the women apparently began shouting at passengers to see if anyone could give up their aisle seats.

Southwest Airlines has an open seating policy, allowing passengers to pick their own seats on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to its website.

A flight attendant can be heard telling the younger woman: "We have families. We have little kids. We can’t have nobody yelling."

The younger woman denies that she was yelling and replies: "I was just trying to make the announcement."

She then says they will take their seats, but that her mother will "scream and cry" and "grab onto people," according to the video.

The flight attendant told the pair that passengers wouldn’t be safe with that kind of behavior and an attendant eventually removed them from the flight, the woman who took the video said.

The passenger said the flight was delayed another hour due to the outburst before they finally took off.

Fox News reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.