Southern California motorcycle crash kills 4, officials say

Four people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Southern California on Sunday, fire officials said.

CALIFORNIANS BRACE FOR AFTERSHOCKS AFTER PAIR OF POTENT QUAKES; GOVERNOR CONFIDENT ABOUT FEDERAL COMMITMENT TO ASSIST STATE

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted that the crash unfolded on Santiago Canyon Rd. and four people were confirmed “Dead on Arrival,” adding that the ages of the victims were unknown.

In a tweet posted about twenty minutes later, investigators added that the victims included two men and two women.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on Santiago Rd. near Modjeska Canyon Rd., Fox 11 reported, adding that two motorcycles collided with each other.

The Orange County Fire Authority wrote that it was investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santiago Canyon Rd. was closed in both directions as the investigation continued.