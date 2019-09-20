Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Southern California homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Los Angeles County resident shot and killed a suspected burglar attempting to enter his house Thursday morning, according to reports.

The San Pedro homeowner, a retired firefighter, told police the suspect tried to enter his front door sometime before 8 a.m. then came through a window at the side of the house, KABC reported.

The homeowner said he shot the suspect when he moved toward him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KABC.

Detectives said it's too early in the investigation to determine if the homeowner shot in self-defense, KCBS reported.

The suspected burglar reportedly tried to break into a neighbor's house before the shooting, stole the neighbor's car and drove to the firefighter's house, KCBS reported.