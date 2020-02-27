Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Los Angeles deputies search for stolen hearse with body inside

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Authorities in Southern California are searching for a suspect who stole a hearse with a woman's body inside from a church parking lot in Pasadena Wednesday evening.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted to the suspect who stole the Black Lincoln Navigator.

The hearse was stolen from Saint Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m. while the mortician was bringing a second body that was in the vehicle into the church.

The church was holding an unconnected prayer service called a Trisagion, preceding a funeral Thursday morning, at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back on this breaking story for updates