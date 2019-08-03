Blackout in Southern California grounds flights at John Wayne Airport, leaves thousands without power

A blackout in Southern California on Friday reportedly left around 28,000 customers without power and grounded all flights at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Flights arriving at the airport after 7:30 p.m. Friday were diverted to other airports and all departing flights were canceled, an airport spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times.

“People are not happy, but they’re rolling with it. They realize we’re doing the best we can,” the spokesperson said.

The outage may have been caused by a vault fire in Irvine, Orange County Fire Authority tweeted Friday.

Another power outage in Los Angeles Friday evening affected 12,000 customers in Sawtelle and Westwood and left rush-hour traffic gridlocked. The blackout was caused by a mylar balloon that affected three electrical vaults, FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported.

Both outages occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to The Los Angeles Times.