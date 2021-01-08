Storm in Southeast, Mid-Atlantic brings winter storm warnings, below-average temperatures

Two areas being watched for weather across the country on Friday are the West and the Southeast.

Another round of heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest Friday down into northern California.

A storm bringing rain, snow and some ice will cause poor travel conditions.

Expect heavy snow over the Central and Southern Appalachians where winter storm warnings are in effect.

Temperatures will be well-below average across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic as the system eventually moves offshore.

A new storm this weekend will develop over the Plains this weekend bringing measurable snow for the Central and Southern Plains Sunday.