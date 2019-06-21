South Texas officer fatally shot; suspect arrested

A South Texas police officer has been shot and killed in what officials say was the line of duty, and a suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles west of McAllen. Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn't been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

No details have been released on what led to the shooting, and the suspect's identity also hasn't been released.