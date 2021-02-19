South Florida shooting on Interstate 95 leaves 1 dead

A shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida on Friday afternoon left one man dead, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities said they detained another man for questioning.

The incident began as "an altercation between two adult male motorists that resulted in gunfire" around 1:42 p.m., but it was unclear what caused the argument, authorities said.

All lanes on I-95 northbound were temporarily closed in the area as police investigated, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It marked the third deadly shooting in Palm Beach County in the past week, the Palm Beach Post reported. They were the first deadly shootings of 2021 for the county, according to the newspaper.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact the sheriff's office at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.