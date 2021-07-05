South Florida bracing for tropical storm conditions as Elsa nears

Tropical Storm Elsa will spend the day Monday crossing over Cuba before approaching the Florida Keys early Tuesday.

There is an increasing risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge and heavy rainfall by late Monday evening in South Florida.

The storm is forecast to run just offshore of the western coast of Florida before turning into the state late Tuesday or Wednesday around Tampa.

FLORIDA ON NOTICE AS TROPICAL STORM ELSA APPROACHES

Tropical storm conditions should impact areas from north Florida to coastal Georgia and into the Carolinas by Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Northwest, excessive heat continues through the first half of the week.

Daytime highs will climb well into the 90s and low 100s.

Daily record highs will be challenged on Tuesday and Wednesday across the Great Basin.