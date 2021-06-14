Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Boy, 10, dies after saving sister from South Dakota river, family says

Associated Press
HUDSON, S.D. — A 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water, family members said.

The body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night, Lincoln County sheriff’s officials said. His mother, Nicole Eufers, told the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the water near Hudson, in southeastern South Dakota.

Eufers said Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone. Ricky was smart, dedicated and conservative, Sneve said.

"He was generous, kind and special in more ways than I can begin to explain," Chad Sneve said. "He was my everything, and he touched everyone he encountered."

He was the oldest of Eufers’ four children and had one step-sibling.

"He taught me how to love and appreciate life. He never failed to amaze me," Eufers said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

