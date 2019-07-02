South Carolina woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts: police

A South Carolina woman was arrested Monday for sending someone hundreds of harassing messages online, police said.

Columbia resident Kathryn Leigh Witt, 50, faces a charge of first-degree harassment, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), said in a news release.

Witt used multiple fake social media accounts to send an unidentified person more than 200 messages online, according to an arrest warrant cited by The State.

The messages told the victim they were being "surveilled and monitored," the arrest warrant said. The bombardment reportedly caused the victim to "suffer mental and emotional distress."

Witt remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, SLED said. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine.