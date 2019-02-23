South Carolina woman, 52, dies after being mauled by her own dogs

A South Carolina woman died Thursday after she was mauled by her own dogs despite neighbors fighting to save her.

Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke, 52, of Greenville, South Carolina, was attacked by her two dogs, which were described as boxer-mixes, on Thursday afternoon, FOX Carolina reported. Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said she “suffered multiple, extremely severe, dog bites to her upper arms resulting in a large volume of blood loss.”

Neighbors who witnessed the incident said they ran to her home after hearing the attack. When they found the victim they saw the two dogs “biting both of her arms and dragging her body back into her home,” Greenville News reported.

Investigators said Burgess-Dismuke was wrestling with her dogs in her yard when they got aggressive.

"It went from looking like they were really playing to them really eating her alive," Amber Greer, a witness who called 911, told Greenville News.

Neighbors told local media they tried to beat the dogs in order for them to free the victim.

"When they finally got the dogs off of her, and finally got them to go, she threw her body over the fence," Greer said. "She didn’t jump; she threw her body like you never seen before. They were eating her."

Burgess-Dismuke was transported to the Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she died. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the case. Greenville County Animal Control took the two dogs which were slated to be euthanized.

William Long, a neighbor, said Burgess-Dismuke was “a real nice lady.”

“Anytime you asked her for anything any kind of help she gave it to you,” Long told FOX Carolina. “She didn't question it. She didn't come out and raise a bunch of Cain about it. If she can give you some help she will."