South Carolina tornado spotted after 1 person dead in Georgia storm: report

A tornado has touched down in South Carolina as severe storms continue to rip through the South, just hours after another tornado hit Atlanta and killed one person, according to reports.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for Abbeville County around 2 p.m. that a tornado had touched down. Local schools held students inside while the tornado warning remained in effect.

An initial warning also listed Greenwood, Laurens, Newberry, Union and Elbert counties, but most of those warnings expired by mid-afternoon.

The heightened activity has put states across the South on alert as forecasts call for tornado activity over the next few days, with Tuesday a particularly active day for Louisiana, Georgia and Alabama.

Several counties in Atlanta observed tornado warnings until late morning, at which point all warnings expired.

One tornado ripped through Atlanta, with at least one person dead in nearby Douglasville, according to WSB-TV.

Scott Hudson, the victim, died after a tree fell on a car, the news outlet reported.

Another tornado was confirmed near Elberton, Georgia, shortly after 2 p.m., the Weather Channel reported. The tornado caused a warehouse collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

The storm watch started on Sunday with tornado warnings across Mississippi, and a particularly destructive tornado in Tupelo, which destroyed some homes and tore down power lines and tree branches.

More than a dozen tornadoes touched down across the state overnight, with reports of tornadoes near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Calhoun City also "was hit hard tonight."

The National Weather Service in Memphis tweeted photos of downed trees and power lines. Businesses and homes in the area sustained damage, but there have not yet been any reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.