South Carolina students who posted 'Whites Only', 'Colored Only' signs in school disciplined, officials say

Several South Carolina high school students have been disciplined for their roles in a racially offensive prank depicting Jim Crow-era water fountains.

A photo posted to Facebook on Wednesday shows two water fountains at West Ashley High School in Charleston with signs above them reading "Whites Only" and "Colored Only."

The image was shared more than 440 times as of Thursday afternoon, prompting outrage from some.

Officials at the Charleston County School District told Fox News in a statement that several students involved were disciplined.

"Charleston County School District is aware of an extremely offensive and distasteful prank done by students at West Ashley High School yesterday," district spokesperson Andy Pruitt said. "School administrators took swift action and handled discipline per district protocol."

The district said the students involved in the prank are of different racial backgrounds. It did not detail what type of discipline was handed down, nor did it say how many students were reprimanded.

West Ashley Principal Ryan Cumback called the prank “extremely insensitive and hurtful" in a recorded phone call to parents.

"I understand how upsetting the image posted on social media is,” he said in the message. “That is why we acted swiftly in addressing the matter and why I am reaching out tonight.”

He said the students admitted they were wrong.

"It is my sincere hope that we (staff, parents, students) can come together as a community by not allowing the actions of a few students define who we are and what we are trying to become at WAHS," said.