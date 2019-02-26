South Carolina shootout leaves suspect dead, squad car riddled with bullet holes

A suspect who seemingly riddled a South Carolina deputy's vehicle with bullets was killed on Tuesday following a shooting with law enforcement, officials said.

The unidentified suspect was killed, but the Berkeley County sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting "are okay," according to a tweet from the department.

Deputies initially responded to a home in Huger, a town roughly 30 miles northeast of Charleston, after shots were fired.

Photos uploaded to Twitter by the sheriff's office shows the suspect allegedly shot at least 10 bullets at a deputy's vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.