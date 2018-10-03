South Carolina shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 6 others wounded: police

One police officer was killed and six other law enforcement officers were wounded in South Carolina on Wednesday after officials reported an "active shooter" situation in Florence.

Three Florence County sheriff's deputies and three other Florence police officers who were shot were all receiving medical attention, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday night.

The chief said all the sustained injuries were thought to have resulted from gunfire. He said the department was assisting the sheriff's office in responding.

A suspect was in custody after the episode, and that the active shooting is "over," according to the Florence County Emergency Management Agency. Officials initially tweeted about the situation around 5 p.m. ET, and warned people to "stay away from the area."

"We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling the situation," the agency tweeted.

President Trump tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight." He added: "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called the shootings "simply devastating news," and asked for prayers for the officers, their familes and "all of Florence."

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real," the governor said, "just like the power of prayer is real."

"Heartbroken over the shooting involving the Florence area police officers," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. tweeted. "God bless those who choose to protect us and their families."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tweeted that his "prayers" were with the officers and their families.

"This is absolutely devastating," Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., tweeted. "We are staying updated and sending our prayers to the police officers and their families."

Authorities said the shooting in Florence, roughly 80 miles east of Columbia, occurred in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.