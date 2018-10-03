South Carolina shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 4 others injured: official

One police officer was killed and four others law enforcement officers were wounded in South Carolina on Wednesday after officials said there was an "active shooter" situation in Florence.

The Florence County coroner confirmed the death Wednesday evening. Two sheriff's deputies and two other police others were reportedly shot, but their conditions remain unknown.

A suspect was in custody after the incident, and that the active shooting is "over," according to the Florence County Emergency Management Agency. Officials initially tweeted about the situation around 5 p.m. ET and warned people to "stay away from the area."

"We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling the situation," the agency tweeted.

A spokesperson for the city of Florence said while working with the sheriff's office, city police were responding to an incident when they came under fire.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called the incident "simply devastating news," and asked for prayers for the officers, their familes and "all of Florence."

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real," the governor said, "just like the power of prayer is real."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tweeted that his "prayers" are with the officers and their families.

"This is absolutely devastating," Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., tweeted. "We are staying updated and sending our prayers to the police officers and their families."

Authorities said the shooting in Florence, which is roughly 80 miles east of Columbia, happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.