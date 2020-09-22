Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

South Carolina father helps police arrest man accused of looking at teen in bathroom, reports say

Police say the victim's father was among those to confront the suspect

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A group of fathers helped police arrest a registered sex offender accused of looking at a 15-year-old girl in the restroom of a Cracker Barrel in South Carolina, reports say.

Douglas Lane, 53, is facing charges of voyeurism, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a reported incident in Duncan on Sunday morning, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Duncan police Chief Carl Long told WSPA that a 15-year-old girl at the restaurant reported seeing a man peering at her from underneath the bathroom stall.

Douglas Lane was tackled by a group of fathers in the restaurant's parking lot, police reportedly say. (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Douglas Lane was tackled by a group of fathers in the restaurant's parking lot, police reportedly say. (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

KANSAS CITY POLICE IDENTIFY 1-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN TRIPLE SHOOTING 

The girl told her father what happened and an employee coaxed Lane out of the bathroom, the station adds.

Long told WSPA that the girl’s father confronted Lane and a witness said he went “running, sprinting out the front door” of the restaurant “with a very bloody nose.”

Long said Lane tried to flee, but was tackled and restrained by a group until police arrived, WSPA reports.

Lane’s phone reportedly was seized by police after it was found on the bathroom floor. One witness told WSPA that the 15-year-old wasn’t the only woman in the restroom at time.

“I’ll never forget the way they looked after,” that witness said. “They were traumatized.”

Government records show that Lane, of Charlotte, N.C., has been a registered sex offender in that state since 2004 because he was convicted of secretly looking into a room with 8- and 9-year-olds inside, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He also was charged with crimes connected to peeping at least eight  other times, according to WSPA. Lane is reportedly being held on a $2,000 bond.

Trending in US