South Carolina police officer dodges bullets after traffic stop

A South Carolina police officer escaped injury after being shot at by a man who fled following a traffic stop, according to a report.

The incident happened in Clio around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, WBTW-TV reported.

SMALL NORTH CAROLINA TOWN MOURNS ITS 1ST POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

After the Clio Police Department officer pulled over the vehicle, the driver took off on foot and fired shots at the officer as he ran, the station reported.

The station reported that the officer was not injured and did not return fire because the stop was made in a residential area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police were looking for the shooter.