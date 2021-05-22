South Carolina police ask for residents' deer cameras in nearly week-long manhunt for murder suspect

Police officers in South Carolina are continuing the search Saturday for a man who they say shot at deputies during a 100+ mph high-speed chase Monday evening.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, is facing multiple counts of murder and attempted murder, and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

"We are still asking the public to secure firearms, lock doors, remain vigilant and report suspicious activity," the Chester County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday.

Police are also telling residents to stay vigilant of their "barns, crawl spaces and outbuildings" in the rural area.

"Additionally, please contact our tip line if you have any deer cameras in or around the area we are searching," the sheriff's office tweeted. "Do not retrieve them yourselves. We will send someone to your address to take care of that."

The manhunt began Monday evening around 11 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over a "suspicious vehicle."

The driver refused to stop and fled deputies, reaching upwards of 100 mph. Police told FOX 46 Charlotte that Terry fired multiple shots during the chase, hitting two police cars.

The chase came to an end when the car crashed and Terry fled, but the driver, Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene. She is also facing at least one murder charge.

The FBI is now involved in the search for Terry and offering a $12,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Terry has been charged in four murders, most recently for the death of Eugene Simpson, whose body was discovered on Thursday. Terry is also accused of a double murder in Missouri and another murder in York County, just north of Chester County.

He is also wanted for five attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting in Chester on May 2, as well as other criminal activity.