South Carolina
Published

South Carolina man, 90, charged with murdering 83-year-old wife

By David Aaro | Fox News
A 90-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his 83-year old wife after investigators said he admitted he shot her Saturday morning in South Carolina.

Deputies responded to a home in Ridgeville at 5:20 a.m. after dispatch received a call from a man who said he shot his wife, officials say. A possible motive was unclear.

The deputies took Edwin Nelson, Jr., into custody in connection with the murder of Sarah M. Nelson, WCSC reported.

Edwin Nelson, Jr., 90, was arrested in charged with the murder of his wife, Sarah M. Nelson, 83, in South Carolina on Saturday morning.

They found the wife on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived and she later died at the scene, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The suspect was scheduled to have a bond hearing Sunday. An autopsy on his wife's body was planned at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office were investigating. The suspect was being held at the Knight Detention Center.

Fox News reached out to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office; they  were unavailable for comment.

Ridgeville is a 45-minute drive northwest of Charleston.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.