South Carolina mother arrested after baby tests positive for meth, police say

A South Carolina mother has been arrested after her infant son tested positive for methamphetamines, police say.

Ashley Alese Vester, of Rock Hill, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with felony illegal neglect of a child, according to The Rock Hill Herald. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The newspaper reports the 27-year-old tested positive for both marijuana and amphetamines at the hospital shortly after her son’s birth in late March, leading police to investigate the situation.

Authorities then discovered the newborn baby also tested positive for meth and amphetamines, The Rock Hill Herald reported.

The child has been taken into protective care by the Department of Social Services. Vester is being held in York County jail.

