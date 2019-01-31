South Carolina mom posts Facebook video pouring water on sleeping infant’s face, police say

A South Carolina mother was arrested after police say she recorded herself pouring water on a sleeping 9-month-old baby’s face as retribution for "waking me up" -- and then posted the video to Facebook.

Caitlin Alyse Hardy, 33, was charged with cruelty to children after authorities began investigating the disturbing images on Facebook, police said in a news release. Hardy allegedly took a bottle of water and dumped it on her infant daughter while she was sleeping last Saturday.

A video showed Hardy pouring water on the infant a second time, causing the baby girl to wake up and start coughing.

Several people contacted Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to report the disturbing images and video after they were uploaded to Hardy’s Facebook page, FOX46 reported. Hardy’s original post was reportedly captioned, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

“The charge against this defendant [Hardy] will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a news release.

Police said Sumter County Department of Social Services was notified.