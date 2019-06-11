Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERROR
Published

South Carolina man who tried to fight for ISIS sentenced to 20 years

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Outlets report a federal judge on Monday handed down that sentence for 20-year-old Zakaryia Abdin. It was the maximum possible time.

Zakaryia Abdin was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for trying to fight for the Islamic State.

Zakaryia Abdin was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for trying to fight for the Islamic State. (Charleston County Detention Center)

Abdin pleaded guilty in August to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. He was arrested at Charleston's airport in 2017 as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say Abdin told an agent posing as an Islamic State recruiter he wanted to torture an American.

At age 16, authorities say Abdin talked about robbing a gun store to get weapons to kill soldiers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested, pleaded guilty, and a parole board agreed to his early release after a year.