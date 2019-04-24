South Carolina man allegedly shot woman, child as they tried to escape, sheriff says

Authorities in South Carolina said they apprehended a man who allegedly shot his reported girlfriend and her 7-year-old amid “a domestic argument” that left the child dead.

The violent incident arose early Saturday when 26-year-old X'Zavier Sharif Davis found himself locked out of the home he shared with his reported girlfriend and her kids, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Tuesday. By the time of his arrival, the woman and her children had already gone to sleep and “did not answer the door,” officials added.

“The suspect gained entry and began to verbally assault the victims,” the news release said. “The female victim gathered her three children and left the home through the back door and attempted to leave the residence in her vehicle.”

In her effort to leave, “Davis opened fire with a handgun hitting the car several times,” authorities said. Both the woman and the 7-year-old were struck and she drove them to the hospital where authorities were summoned.

The suspect was later discovered locked inside the home and sheriff’s deputies eventually persuaded him to come out and took him into custody, the news release said.

The injured child was ultimately transported to another hospital due to “the serious nature of the injuries” and later died Monday afternoon, authorities said. Officials at the county coroner identified the child as Iven James Caldwell.

Davis and the woman both lived at the home, the news release said. She was his girlfriend, according to The Associated Press, citing Sheriff Lee Foster.

Davis was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center, where his bond was denied, according to the sheriff’s department.

“He was originally charged with 4 counts of Assault and Battery With Intent To Kill,” officials said. “The count against the 7-year-old child has been upgraded to Murder.”

The woman shared two of her three children with the suspect, however the deceased 7-year-old was not his offspring, authorities said.

“As a parent, my heart just aches for the mother and children who had to watch this child be shot and eventually die from this senseless act of violence,” Sheriff Lee Foster said in the news release. “It is simply abhorrent to me that this child’s life was taken because of the willful, senseless, and reckless actions of this suspect.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.