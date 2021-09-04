South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh shot months after wife and son were killed in unsolved case: local reports

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose son and wife were murdered in a double shooting in June, has been shot, according to multiple local reports.

Murdaugh, 53, was found on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County Saturday afternoon, his lawyer, Jim Griffin, told the Charlotte Observer.

Griffin did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A spokesperson for South Carolina's Law Enforcement Division confirmed that state law enforcement had been asked to investigate a shooting in Hampton County but could not release additional details.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, 22 and 52, were found shot to death on a family property in Islandton roughly four months ago. The homicide case remains unsolved.

It was Alex Murdaugh who discovered the bodies, and in gut-wrenching 911 calls pleaded for help.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.