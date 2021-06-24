South Carolina parents charged with infant death after cocaine found in feeding bottles, authorities say

The parents of a 4-month-old South Carolina infant who died in May are charged with the death after cocaine was found in the baby's system and feeding bottles, authorities said Wednesday.

Brady Lynden Wearn, 18, and a girl, 17, of Prosperity, are charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child.

First responders were called to Duckbill Road on May 2 over reports the child was not breathing and was unresponsive, the Newberry County Sheriff's Office said. The infant was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Since the child was under 17, the county Coroner's Office and other agencies were called to investigate. Toxicology reports showed the child had "measurable levels" of cocaine in the body, authorities said.

"Further toxicology tests yielded amounts of cocaine in the feeding bottles," the Sheriff's Office said.

A drug screen revealed the parents tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, the agency said. The child's death was later ruled a homicide.

After an investigation and autopsy, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose with the Newberry Pathology Group concluded the infant died due to "sudden unexpected infant death associated with recent cocaine ingestion."

"These are very difficult and time-consuming cases that investigators have to sort through, and we have to wait for testing on items, which takes a few weeks," said Sheriff Lee Foster. "This is exactly why we take drug enforcement so seriously. Drug use and abuse are not victimless crimes."

Fox News has reached out to the Sheriff's Office but has not heard back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wearn and the girl are being held without bond in the Newberry County Detention Center.