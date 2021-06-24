Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

South Carolina parents charged with infant death after cocaine found in feeding bottles, authorities say

The couple later tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, authorities said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The parents of a 4-month-old South Carolina infant who died in May are charged with the death after cocaine was found in the baby's system and feeding bottles, authorities said Wednesday. 

Brady Lynden Wearn, 18, and a girl, 17, of Prosperity, are charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct toward a child. 

First responders were called to Duckbill Road on May 2 over reports the child was not breathing and was unresponsive, the Newberry County Sheriff's Office said. The infant was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. 

Brady Lynden Wearn, 18, and a girl, 17, are charged with the death of their 4-month-old infant after cocaine was found in the child's system and feeding bottles, authorities said.

Brady Lynden Wearn, 18, and a girl, 17, are charged with the death of their 4-month-old infant after cocaine was found in the child's system and feeding bottles, authorities said. (Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Since the child was under 17, the county Coroner's Office and other agencies were called to investigate. Toxicology reports showed the child had "measurable levels" of cocaine in the body, authorities said. 

"Further toxicology tests yielded amounts of cocaine in the feeding bottles," the Sheriff's Office said. 

A drug screen revealed the parents tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, the agency said. The child's death was later ruled a homicide. 

After an investigation and autopsy, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kelly Rose with the Newberry Pathology Group concluded the infant died due to "sudden unexpected infant death associated with recent cocaine ingestion."

"These are very difficult and time-consuming cases that investigators have to sort through, and we have to wait for testing on items, which takes a few weeks," said Sheriff Lee Foster. "This is exactly why we take drug enforcement so seriously. Drug use and abuse are not victimless crimes."

Fox News has reached out to the Sheriff's Office but has not heard back. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Wearn and the girl are being held without bond in the Newberry County Detention Center.

Your Money