©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

South Carolina father, daughter die in hunting accident

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A South Carolina father and his 9-year-old daughter were killed in a New Year’s Day hunting accident, officials say.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County, on the final day of the state’s deer season, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The pair were identified by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office as Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter Lauren, WCSC reported.

The area in Colleton County, outside of Charleston, S.C., where the accident occurred. (Google Maps)

Further details were not immediately available, but officials told the station that four people were deer hunting at the time of the deaths.

The state is now investigating the accident. Both victims are scheduled to have autopsies early next week.