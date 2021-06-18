South Carolina double murder investigation nears 2-week mark with no arrests or suspects

Audio from the 911 call placed following the 2019 South Carolina boat crash involving recent murder victim Paul Murdaugh paints a terrifying picture of the events that led to the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

"All five of us are on the same boat, we’re missing one person," the 911 caller states in the call, which was obtained by local news outlet WJCL News and was included in a Friday morning segment on ABC’s Good Morning America. "Please send someone," the caller continues.

A scream can be heard in the background.

The investigation into the June 7 double murder of 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, continues. The tragic news has caused the re-emergence of 911 call audio in the February 2019 boat crash involving Paul that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Beach’s body was discovered one week after the crash, authorities have said. Paul was charged with boating under the influence causing death and was awaiting trial at the time of his murder.

Sources are investigating whether Paul Murdaugh was the intended target of the June 7 shooting. He suffered wounds to his upper body and head from what appeared to have been a shotgun, while a rifle is believed to have been used to kill his mother, the Island Packet reported.

The Murdaughs are one of the state’s most prominent, well-connected legal families, with a history going back decades. Police have not identified possible any suspects or motives in the case.

South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the creation of a 24-hour tip line Wednesday for anyone with information related to the case.

Randy Murdaugh and John Marvin Murdaugh, whose brother, Alex Murdaugh, is Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, told "Good Morning America" on Thursday morning that Paul had been threatened by strangers in the past.

"I didn’t think it was a credible threat," John Marvin Murdaugh said during the interview. "If it was, I would have tried to do something or notified someone, but I guess … maybe I made a mistake."

Beach's relatives and four of the boat crash survivors have voluntarily provided authorities with their DNA to clear them of any potential suspicion connected with the murders, the Daily Mail reported.

But Randy Murdaugh said he didn’t know of any "enemies" that the family, or Paul, had.

"You hear all this talk on the social media with regard to Paul," he said, "but I don’t know of anybody that would truly, that would truly be an enemy or truly want to harm them."

The SLED said in a late Tuesday press release that Alex Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. on June 7. He told dispatchers "he had returned to family property located at 4147 Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina, to find the bodies of his wife Margaret ‘Maggie’ Murdaugh and his son Paul Murdaugh shot outside of the residence on the property," authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing and several reports described Thursday how police could be seen scouring a swamp near the scene of the crime.

"SLED agents have been working the case continuously since arriving on scene with the assistance of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and others, and that work continues," SLED said. "We continue to pursue all leads and the investigation is certainly active and ongoing at this time."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call (803) 896-2605.