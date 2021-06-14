South Carolina double murder: Mother, son both shot multiple times, report says

The prominent South Carolina woman and her adult son who were killed at their family’s hunting property last week were each shot multiple times, according to a Monday report.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh each died between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 7, The Island Packet reported, citing Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Both autopsies were reportedly completed Thursday.

The mother and son were found fatally shot at their home, the "Moselle" hunting lodge, near Islandton, by Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, the Island Packet had previously reported. Alex Murdaugh reportedly said he was not there when the shooting took place.

According to the report, sources are investigating whether Paul Murdaugh was the intended target of the shooting. He suffered wounds to his upper body and head from what appeared to have been a shotgun, while an assault rifle is believed to have been used to kill his mother, the Island Packet reported.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The woman’s body was found seven days after the crash.

The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family’s ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case and has released few details, including what kind of weapons were used and whether they have any potential suspects. Colleton County deputies turned the case over to state police and their police report said almost nothing other than two people were shot.

South Carolina law requires police agencies to release any reports on crime they create within 14 days, and they must include details such as the nature and substance of the incident.

Speaking to "Fox & Friends" on Fox News on Monday morning, longtime family friend Tangie Peeples Ohmer said she had spoken to a family member on Sunday who "felt confident that justice would be served."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.