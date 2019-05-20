Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina
Published

South Carolina dad fatally shoots daughter he thought was intruder: report

Fox News
Authorities in Greenville, S.C., responded to a deadly shooting early Sunday.

Authorities in Greenville, S.C., responded to a deadly shooting early Sunday. (Fox Carolina)

A South Carolina father fatally shot his adult daughter early Sunday after mistaking her for an intruder, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a Greenville home at about 1 a.m. The victim was identified as Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23. Her father reportedly shot through a door at the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Fox Carolina reported that the shooting is being investigated.

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

COLUMBINE SHOOTING SURVIVOR FOUND DEAD IN HOME

A neighbor told another local outlet that she heard two gunshots and saw police everywhere.

“That’s just a sad feeling,” she said.