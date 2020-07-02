South Carolina crash between SUV, two trucks leaves at least 5 dead: reports

Five occupants of an SUV were killed and two others were hospitalized in South Carolina on Thursday after the vehicle crossed a median and crashed into two tractor trailers, according to reports.

The crash happened on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, not far from the exit leading to the town of Orangeburg, WLTX-TV of Columbia reported.

MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN OKLAHOMA CITY MOTORCADE FOR FALLEN OFFICER CRITICALLY WOUNDS AT LEAST 3 TROOPERS

Neither truck driver was seriously hurt, the station reported.

The victims were not immediately identified.

“We are still doing identifications and still have to notify next of kin,” Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall told the Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

Traffic was backed up for hours after the 12:30 p.m. crash as westbound lanes of the interstate were closed and slowdowns occurred in the eastbound lanes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vehicles were rerouted to Highway 301 toward Highway 176 West as emergency responders worked at the scene, WLTX reported.