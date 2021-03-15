Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

SC convenience store owner who sold $1.5B lottery ticket arrested for tax evasion: officials

Arrest was unrelated to Mega Millions jackpot ticket sale

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A South Carolina man was arrested for failing to report more than $2 million in sales made at his Simpsonville convenience store, where a billion-dollar lottery ticket was sold in 2018, officials said.

Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, was charged on Friday with five counts of tax evasion related to allegations he underreported sales at KC Mart from 2013 through 2017, the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced. Patel allegedly never reported $2,044,737 in sales made at the convenience store, and in turn, never paid $123,044 in sales tax.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS $2 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS PRIZE AFTER HITTING DEER WITH NEW CAR

He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 per count if convicted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patel's store sold the $1.537 billion Mega Millions ticket in October 2018, after which his business was given a $50,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning slip, according to reports from the time. 

According to the Greenville News, the winner was a South Carolina woman who stopped by the convenience store while in Simpsonville from out of town.  She was paid a lump-sum amount of $877.78 million, the report states.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money