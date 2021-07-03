South Carolina boys, 8 and 9, to be charged in shooting death of 62-year-old man

South Carolina authorities will charge two children in connection to the shooting death of a man on a tractor.

Oconee deputies responded on June 23 to a call from a woman that her husband had been shot while driving his tractor around his property.

The deputies found Danny Andrew Smith, 62, slumped over the steering wheel of his tractor, unresponsive. An autopsy determined that Smith died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

The boys, aged eight and nine, allegedly shot Smith with a .22 caliber rifle, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The two are unnamed as they are minors.

"After a consultation with the Solicitor’s Office, and based on the evidence obtained in our ongoing investigation, we believe that both juvenile males discharged a firearm in a reckless manner in the direction of Mr. Smith who was bush hogging on some family property," Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said in a statement.

Family court has petitioned for both juveniles to be charged with involuntary manslaughter since authorities cannot determine which boy fired the lethal shot.

Due to their age, both boys have been remanded to their parents as proceedings continue.

No information on motive or how the boys obtained the firearm was available.