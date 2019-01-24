South Carolina boy befriends officer at Chick-fil-A

A South Carolina police officer made a new friend last week when a young boy thanked him for his service at a local Chick-fil-A.

Terence Brister, an officer with the Greenville Police Department who says he served in the Marine Corps, wrote on Facebook that the boy approached him at the restaurant on Friday to thank him.

To thank him, in turn, for such a kind gesture, Brister said he "took [the boy] to the counter and bought him a cookie."

But the boy took the kindness a step further, and gave the officer a gift card to Chick-fil-A.

"He is the very reason I have served in USMC, State Police and now City Police. The faith, innocence and love of a child is immeasurable," Brister wrote. "In a world that’s divided by racial tension, prejudice and discrimination, why can’t adults be more like kids. He didn’t see black or white, he saw only a law enforcement officer and who he called a hero."

Brister thanked the boy's parents "for raising a child who loves everyone," and said that despite some people's negative feelings toward law enforcement, "it's days like today that God often reminds me of those who love, honor and respect the badge and uniform."