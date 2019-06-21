Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman after dog digs up human bones: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
South Carolina authorities are searching for clues after a dog dug up human bones on Monday, according to a report.

The dog made the discovery in the yard of a home in Seneca, a small town in northwestern South Carolina. The homeowner contacted authorities who could not tell whether the bone belonged to a human or an animal, The State reported.

Police gave the remains to the county’s medical examiner who determined the bone belonged to a woman. It was her right pelvic bone and femur, according to a new release.

A dug unearthed human bones this week in the yard of northwestern South Carolina home. 

A dug unearthed human bones this week in the yard of northwestern South Carolina home.  (Google Maps)

Authorities said she is believed to be white, 25 to 45-years-old, and somewhere between 5’1” and 5’7.” She likely died within the last year, authorities said.

BODIES OF WOMAN AND HER SON, 3, FOUND IN REMOTE OREGON AFTER BOY’S FATHER ARRESTED ON MURDER CHARGES

A forensics team scoured the area using dogs trained to find human remains. They found more of the woman’s remains near a creek, The State reported. Investigators have turned over the remains to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to analyze the DNA, which they will compare with a list of missing people.

The finding has also brought renewed attention to two local women, Laura Ann Anders, 46, and Faith Roach, 26, who went missing in February.

