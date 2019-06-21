South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman after dog digs up human bones: report

South Carolina authorities are searching for clues after a dog dug up human bones on Monday, according to a report.

The dog made the discovery in the yard of a home in Seneca, a small town in northwestern South Carolina. The homeowner contacted authorities who could not tell whether the bone belonged to a human or an animal, The State reported.

Police gave the remains to the county’s medical examiner who determined the bone belonged to a woman. It was her right pelvic bone and femur, according to a new release.

Authorities said she is believed to be white, 25 to 45-years-old, and somewhere between 5’1” and 5’7.” She likely died within the last year, authorities said.

A forensics team scoured the area using dogs trained to find human remains. They found more of the woman’s remains near a creek, The State reported. Investigators have turned over the remains to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to analyze the DNA, which they will compare with a list of missing people.

The finding has also brought renewed attention to two local women, Laura Ann Anders, 46, and Faith Roach, 26, who went missing in February.