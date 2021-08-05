South Carolina authorities arrest 'Tiger King' star on DUI suspicion

The alleged hitman in "Tiger King" was arrested in South Carolina Wednesday night on suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and having alcohol with a broken seal in his car.

Frank Allen Glover, 53, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center shortly before midnight, according to jail records.

Major Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that the DUI arrest came after a "traffic stop on Lady’s Island Drive for defective vehicle equipment."

'TIGER KING' STAR CAROLE BASKIN CLAIMS JOE EXOTIC RIVALRY WAS 'FABRICATED' FOR NETFLIX SHOW

Glover claimed in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary that Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," paid him thousands of dollars to assassinate his zookeeper rival, Carole Baskins.

"Joe brought it up several times, did I know anybody that could kill the lady? I just put it off as, you now, bull****," Glover said in the documentary.

"I came into the office one day and he’s like, ‘I got this crossbow, you could use this on her nature trail, wherever she walks. You could shoot her with this and nobody would ever see you.’ I’m like, ‘What the f***?'"

Glover said that he never followed through with the plan and cooperated with authorities in their investigation into Maldonado-Passage.

"Apparently, I chickened the f*** out and didn’t make it there. Started partying instead. I was pretty f****** scatterbrained," Glover said in the documentary. "It’s f***** up the way things happened, but it happened out for the best."

FOX 25 reported that Glover was arrested in an Oklahoma City suburb for actual physical control of a vehicle while allegedly intoxicated in June 2020. Glover acknowledged previous run-ins with law enforcement throughout his life during the documentary.

"I went to prison when I just turned 18," Glover said in episode 5. "I did my time for that. I’ve had many other encounters with the police, but moving on with life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maldonado-Passage was convicted last year of the murder-for-hire scheme targeting Baskin, as well as killing multiple tigers and selling tiger cubs.

He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison but a federal appeals court ruled last month that the sentence should be shortened due to a miscalculation by the trial court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.