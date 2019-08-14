South Carolina woman, 68, bit by alligator while walking dog near pond

A South Carolina woman was walking her dog Monday night when an alligator attacked her near her home, officials said.

The 68-year-old woman was outside her home in Sun City, roughly 25 yards away from a pond in her retirement community, around 10 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

ALLIGATORS HAVE 'TASTE' FOR FLORIDA MEN, STUDY FINDS

Authorities caught the alligator, which was about 9 feet long, and euthanized it.

A spokesperson with the Bluffton Township Fire District, which responded to the scene, told WTOC the incident was not a "trend."

“We surely look at those to see if there is a preventive message or effort that we can put forth to help folks avoid those scenarios. The unfortunate truth is they are wild animals, and wild indicates the fact that there is no trend, there is no way," Cpt. Lee Levesque said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alligator bit the woman on her leg and hand/wrist area, according to what she told authorities. She was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The sheriff's office warns those in Beaufort County "to be mindful of alligators and to please be careful when walking near ponds and lagoons — especially at night when visibility is limited."