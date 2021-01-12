Son of NY Supreme Court judge linked to Capitol riots arrested

The son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday in connection with last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, a source familiar with the case confirmed to Fox News.

Aaron Mostofsky was reportedly "arrested by the FBI at his brother's residence in Brooklyn" and will appear before an Eastern District magistrate judge on Tuesday afternoon.

NYC MAN WHO BREACHED US CAPITOL IS SON OF PROMINENT BROOKLYN JUDGE

Mostofsky faces multiple charges for his role in Wednesday's siege, including the theft of government property, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

In viral photos, a maskless Mostofsky can be seen holding a police riot shield and wearing a bulletproof vest over his own fur pelts.

Mostofsky's appearance will be virtual. He will then be extradited to Washington, D.C., where the case is being prosecuted.

Mostofsky is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent modern Orthodox figure in the borough and the former president of the National Council of Young Israel.

The elder Mostofsky was elected to the Kings County Supreme Court last January, according to Gothamist.

Mostofsky's brother, Nachman Mostofsky, is the vice president of the South Brooklyn Conservative Club.

Aaron Mostofsky told the New York Post that he felt he had been "cheated" in the presidential election -- echoing comments made in a video taken while inside the Capitol building.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million," he said. "I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York."

The assault on the U.S. Capitol building resulted in the death of five people, including 42-year-old Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick.