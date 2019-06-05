Son of murdered woman tries to attack suspected killer in Michigan courtroom

A Michigan man accused of fatally shooting his wife was nearly attacked by her son during a Monday court appearance.

Vashon Flowers, 46, is charged with open murder – which means that prosecutors could charge him with either first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter – in the death of Jamie Thomas-Flowers at their Muskegon Heights home last month.

Prosecutors say Flowers kicked in the door to the home on the morning of May 19 and shot Thomas-Flowers four times at close range. Flowers, who turned himself in to police later that night, has previous felony convictions including one for assault with a dangerous weapon.

UK MAN POURS ACID ON HIMSELF DURING COURT SENTENCING

In a courtroom video obtained by the MLive.com, London Thomas, Thomas-Flowers’ son, appears to leap from his seat, run across the room and jump a barrier to attack Flowers, who was in the jury box speaking with his public defender.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas was quickly subdued by court officers and arrested. He appeared in court the next day where he was held in contempt and barred from future proceedings in the case.

The hearing was adjourned following the attempted attack and has been rescheduled for June 17.