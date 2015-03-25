Son of man who staged NY beach drowning insurance scam held without bail after capture in Ohio

A man who admitted helping his father fake his drowning at a New York beach in a life insurance scam is being held without bail after being captured in Ohio.

Jonathan Roth appeared Friday in New York's Nassau County Court. He was captured Thursday by a bail bonds company on an arrest warrant.

Authorities say Roth failed to appear for his scheduled sentencing last week in the insurance case.

Roth's father, Raymond, became the focus of a nationwide manhunt in 2012. The son claimed the father may have drowned while swimming at Jones Beach on Long Island.

The elder Roth later surrendered. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Jonathan Roth also has arrest warrants pending in Suffolk County, N.Y, for allegedly harassing his girlfriend.