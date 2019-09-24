Someone set a trapped raccoon on fire in New Jersey, there’s a reward out for information

Authorities in New Jersey are appealing to the public for help in determining the identity of the individual who set a trapped raccoon on fire in what was a painful and torturous death.

The New Jersey Advocate reported Monday that there is a $10,000 reward for information. The Humane Society and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will fund the reward.

The report said the raccoon was found dead in a cage in Plainfield on July 4 at around 6:30 a.m. The animal had been doused in accelerant, the report said.

“We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information about this terrible crime to come forward, not only to help seek justice for this animal, but also to ensure the safety of the entire community,” Brian R. Hackett, a director from the Humane Society said, according to the paper.