Somali teens cited for 'metal pipe' attack at University of Minnesota light-rail station

University of Minnesota Police (UMPD) were dispatched to the institution’s East Bank light-rail station around 9.45pm Friday following a series of disturbing calls about juvenile males allegedly trying to attack passengers with metal pipes.

According to the police dispatcher audio, UMPD requested assistance following claims that eight to ten males were “chasing people around with hammers” and they do “have some people injured.”

A University representative later affirmed to Fox News that law enforcement responded to a call that a group of individuals was threatening people.

“The suspects, seven juvenile males, fled the platform but were stopped by police,” the spokesperson said Wednesday. “Two individuals carrying metal pipes were identified through video surveillance and witness descriptions. Because the suspects are juveniles, limited information is available.”

There were no known injuries the representative added. According to a redacted police report obtained by Fox News, only the two individuals carrying metal pipes were cited.

“Upon arrival to the east bank LRT I saw a group of Somali juveniles running away from officers traveling westbound on Washington Ave SE and turn southbound between Moos Tower and Molecular and Cellular Biology building,” the police report stated. “I ran after them and heard officers yelling at the juveniles to stop. I turned onto Delaware St SE where officers had several Somali juveniles lying prone with their arms spread out.”

In addition, one was additionally cited for giving a fictitious name to police.