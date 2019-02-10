Expand / Collapse search
Soldier receives surprise hometown greeting upon return from Afghanistan

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Dozens lined a bridge into Winthrop, Mass., Saturday to surprise U.S. Army soldier Beau Schlichting who returned home from a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan.

Dozens lined a bridge into a Massachusetts town Saturday to surprise a U.S. Army soldier who returned home from a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan.

Beau Schlichting arrived home in Winthrop with a police escort and those who turned out to greet him were holding American flags and signs of support.

Beau's mother Holly Schlichting told Fox 25 Boston that the greeting was overwhelming.

"Very overwhelming and very surprising because it is cold and people are very busy, so I’m really proud that all of our friends and family came out to support us," she said. "We have a great community here.”

Beau Schlichting posed with young well-wishers at his suprising homecoming party Saturday in Winthrop, Mass. Schlichting returned home after a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army. 

Winthrop often surprises those who return after their deployment, according to the station.

"They do this for anyone coming home, it's not just Beau," Butch Schlichting, an uncle, told the station.

Friends and neighbors said holding the surprise homecoming for Schlichting was the least they could do for someone who has given so much.

One of the signs greeting Beau Schlichting at his surprise homecoming Saturday in Winthrip, Mass., after a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army.

"We're thrilled that he's here, home, safe and sound," neighbor Terry Lawlor told the station.