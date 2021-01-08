'Soho Karen' Miya Ponsetto arrested in California for alleged attack on Black NYC teen

"Soho Karen" Miya Ponsetto, who allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold at a Manhattan hotel, was arrested in California Thursday, sources said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the NYPD arrested the 22-year-old Ponsetto in Ventura, and she is expected to be charged with attempted robbery, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Ponsetto is scheduled to face a judge Friday before being extradited to New York, the sources said.

The NYPD had issued a warrant for her arrest and detectives recently traveled to California to question her about the attack.

Ponsetto made national headlines when she was caught on video accusing Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone at the Arlo Hotel. Video posted to Instagram by the teen’s father shows Ponsetto allegedly attacking Keyon and trying to snatch his phone.

The Post found Ponsetto outside a McDonald’s in Piru, Calif., last week where she clarified she was Puerto Rican.

The Post’s photographer asks Ponsetto if she had any regrets about the incident, she replies on camera, "I’m good, thank you. Have a very good day. Take care of yourself."