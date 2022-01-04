Snowstorm strands hundreds along I-95 in Virginia
Hundreds of drivers were stranded on I-95 in northern Virginia for hours Tuesday morning after the region was slammed with a major snowstorm – prompting some people to turn off their engines or even abandon their vehicles to look for shelter, according to a report.
WTOP reported that some drivers have been in their car for over 15 hours.
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, trucks are parked in the snow along Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge about 60 miles east of Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in eastern Oregon on Monday and Interstate 84 was shut down through the Columbia River Gorge, while blowing snow also closed a major road over the Cascade Mountains in Washington.
The Virginia Department of Transportation was warning motorists to avoid travel on I-95 until lanes reopen and congestion clears.
Snow spotters for the National Weather Service reported accumulations of 11.5 inches in the D.C. suburb of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and 10 inches in Rose Hill, Virginia.
Interstate 95 in Virginia was closed northbound and southbound from Dumfries (Exit 152) to Carmel Church (Exit 104).
Reports as of 5 a.m. Tuesday said the southbound lanes near mile marker 136 remained at a standstill.
"I've never seen anything like this," a truck driver told NBC Washington.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia4-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia4-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia5-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia5-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia7-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia7-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia8-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia8-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia10-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/virginia10-gigapixel-standard-scale-2_00x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
"Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel," the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted.
The situation unfolding in Northern Virginia comes after a winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow and toppled trees across the Fredericksburg region Monday.
