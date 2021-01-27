Snowmobiler discovers northern Michigan family of 3, including baby boy, dead after 'unfortunate tragedy'

The bodies of a family of three were discovered in northern Michigan outside a pickup truck that appeared to have gotten stuck in what sheriff’s office officials are calling an "unfortunate tragedy."

The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s office said a snowmobiler discovered the bodies of Amanda Pomeroy, Douglas Dougherty and their baby son, Jacob, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday along Stoney Ridge Road in a remote area of Rose Township.

On Tuesday, Undersheriff Paul Frechette told Fox News the autopsy examination had been completed and investigators had learned their deaths were not suspicious and no criminality was believed to have been involved.

GRETCHEN WHITMER KIDNAPPING SUSPECT AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY

"Preliminary results indicate hypothermia and exposure to the winter elements as the preliminary cause of death, pending toxicology results and a final autopsy report," the sheriff's office said in a Wednesday press release.

Frechette called the deaths an "unfortunate tragedy."

The family lived in Bay City and were reported missing on Jan. 16. The baby was under a year old and they were last seen visiting family in Ogemaw County.

All three were found outside a pickup truck, which appeared to have gotten stuck on a rock, Sheriff Brian Gilbert said.

DETROIT TO DISMISS SOME TICKETS ISSUED DURING FLOYD PROTESTS

Gilbert previously told local affiliate Local 32-WFQX that the family had traveled to the area before.

Loved ones have since created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. Pomeroy has another daughter who was not injured, the page says.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dougherty’s sister, Lisa Norton, told Local 32 the victims were not wearing warm-weather clothes when they got stuck while driving along a snowmobile track.

"I’ve lost a lot of people in my life but I don’t think I’ve ever felt loss like this before," she told the news station. "It’s just a completely empty feeling. Let alone losing one of them but to have lost all three of them."

According to the report, Jacob was 8 months old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.